JAY-Z has put together some of his favorite weed songs for a marijuana-themed playlist on TIDAL. Hov’s “Sounds From The Grow Room” selections were curated to celebrate his new cannabis brand MONOGRAM, which was announced on Friday (October 23).

The Roc Nation boss picked multiple Hip Hop tracks for his playlist, choosing weed anthems from Outkast, Dr. Dre, Cypress Hill, The Luniz and Scarface. But JAY-Z wasn’t limited to one genre with other notable names such as Rihanna, Fela Kuti, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and The Beatles.

Unsurprisingly, Hov also selected quite a few reggae and dancehall cuts. Jamaican artists Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Billy Boyo and Barrington Levy are featured on the 23-track playlist.

JAY-Z’s newly launched MONOGRAM brand stems from his partnership with the California-based cannabis company Caliva. The Hip Hop star teamed up with Caliva in 2019, joining the company as its Chief Brand Strategist.

An official release date for MONOGRAM hasn’t been announced, but potential customers can sign up on its website to be one of the first to try it. Hov and Caliva haven’t revealed if the brand will be available at dispensaries or strictly through an e-commerce platform.

Check out TIDAL’s MONOGRAM “Sounds From The Grow Room” playlist below.